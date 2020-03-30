Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] took an downward turn with a change of -10.84%, trading at the price of $56.41 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.56 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 919.09K shares for that time period. AXSM monthly volatility recorded 15.95%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 14.36%.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AXSM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AXSM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $57.25, with the high estimate being $200.00, the low estimate being $110.00 and the median estimate amounting to $140.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $63.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -27.03. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 21.36.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] has 37.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.76 to 109.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 342.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.12, which indicates that it is 14.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.