Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] took an downward turn with a change of -0.22%, trading at the price of $13.92 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 7.27 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares have an average trading volume of 10.62M shares for that time period. EPD monthly volatility recorded 14.19%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.96%. PS value for EPD stocks is 1.01 with PB recorded at 1.23.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EPD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.88, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $28.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.92.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] sitting at 18.50% and its Gross Margin at 27.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90. These measurements indicate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.42 and P/E Ratio of 6.69. These metrics all suggest that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has 2.36B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.27 to 30.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 10.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.