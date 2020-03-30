GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] dipped by -10.90% on the last trading session, reaching $3.76 price per share at the time. GameStop Corp. represents 68.89M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 290.72M with the latest information.

The GameStop Corp. traded at the price of $3.76 with 2.08 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GME shares recorded 3.88M.

GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding GameStop Corp. [GME] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GME an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.76, with the high estimate being $5.50, the low estimate being $1.60 and the median estimate amounting to $4.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GameStop Corp. [GME] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GameStop Corp. [GME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 28.10%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.15. GameStop Corp. [GME] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40.

GameStop Corp. [GME] has 68.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 290.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.15 to 10.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.16, which indicates that it is 12.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GameStop Corp. [GME] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GameStop Corp. [GME], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.