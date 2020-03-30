Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] saw a change by 4.42% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $20.81. The company is holding 540.32M shares with keeping 540.09M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 33.06% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -36.36% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -36.36%, trading +33.06% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 540.32M shares valued at 5.57 million were bought and sold.

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INVH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.81, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.58.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] sitting at 23.00% and its Gross Margin at 58.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 40.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.82. Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.10 and P/E Ratio of 228.68. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has 540.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.64 to 32.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] a Reliable Buy?

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.