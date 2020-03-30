J. C. Penney Company Inc. [NYSE: JCP] dipped by -1.20% on the last trading session, reaching $0.38 price per share at the time. J. C. Penney Company Inc. represents 334.38M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 128.40M with the latest information.

The J. C. Penney Company Inc. traded at the price of $0.38 with 2.47 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of JCP shares recorded 8.25M.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [NYSE:JCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give JCP an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.38, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $0.20 and the median estimate amounting to $0.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.40.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] sitting at -0.10% and its Gross Margin at 37.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.42. J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.56.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] has 334.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 128.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.36 to 1.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.87, which indicates that it is 8.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] a Reliable Buy?

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.