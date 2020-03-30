The share price of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] inclined by $91.13, presently trading at $93.35. The company’s shares saw 21.38% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 76.91 recorded on 03/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as JPM jumped by 9.14% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 98.57 compared to +13.99 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -24.92%, while additionally dropping -9.51% during the last 12 months. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $128.27. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 34.92% increase from the current trading price.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give JPM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $93.18, with the high estimate being $170.00, the low estimate being $77.00 and the median estimate amounting to $133.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $91.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.31.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] sitting at 61.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.20. These measurements indicate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.65. Its Return on Equity is 14.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates JPM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 204.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 132.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has 3.31B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 301.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.91 to 141.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 7.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.