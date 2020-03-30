Juniper Networks Inc.[JNPR] stock saw a move by -2.30% on Friday, touching 4.1 million. Based on the recent volume, Juniper Networks Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of JNPR shares recorded 338.32M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] stock additionally went up by 13.04% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -8.28% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of JNPR stock is set at -23.25% by far, with shares price recording returns by -18.58% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, JNPR shares showcased -19.43% decrease. JNPR saw 28.77 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 15.20 compared to high within the same period of time.

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give JNPR an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] is sitting at 3.19. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.19.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] sitting at 9.60% and its Gross Margin at 58.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.28. Its Return on Equity is 7.40%, and its Return on Assets is 3.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates JNPR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 39.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.22 and P/E Ratio of 19.90. These metrics all suggest that Juniper Networks Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has 338.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.20 to 28.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 6.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.