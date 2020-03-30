The share price of Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] inclined by $247.65, presently trading at $253.37. The company’s shares saw 26.69% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 199.99 recorded on 03/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MA jumped by 17.14% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 266.30 compared to +48.62 of all time high it touched on 03/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -13.35%, while additionally gaining 5.45% during the last 12 months. Mastercard Incorporated is said to have a 12-month price target set at $317.85. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 64.48% increase from the current trading price.

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Mastercard Incorporated [MA] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $253.31, with the high estimate being $383.00, the low estimate being $240.00 and the median estimate amounting to $300.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $247.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mastercard Incorporated [MA] is sitting at 4.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.81.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mastercard Incorporated [MA] sitting at 57.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 48.10. These measurements indicate that Mastercard Incorporated [MA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 71.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 63.30. Its Return on Equity is 154.50%, and its Return on Assets is 31.40%. These metrics all suggest that Mastercard Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 144.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 144.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 51.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 38.66 and P/E Ratio of 31.89. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has 1.06B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 261.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 199.99 to 347.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 7.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mastercard Incorporated [MA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated [MA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.