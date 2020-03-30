McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] stock went down by -2.00% or -3.34 points down from its previous closing price of 167.35. The stock reached $164.01 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MCD share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 10.45% in the period of the last 7 days.

MCD had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $169.735, at one point touching $159.2164. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -26.10%. The 52-week high currently stands at 221.93 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -13.40% after the recent low of 124.23.

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to McDonald’s Corporation [MCD], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MCD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $164.01, with the high estimate being $250.00, the low estimate being $165.00 and the median estimate amounting to $213.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $167.35.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] sitting at 43.00% and its Gross Margin at 52.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.60. These measurements indicate that McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.98. Its Return on Equity is -79.90%, and its Return on Assets is 13.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MCD financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 121.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 100.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] has 760.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 124.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 124.23 to 221.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 8.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation [MCD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.