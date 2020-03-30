The share price of Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] inclined by $71.73, presently trading at $75.76. The company’s shares saw 16.11% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 65.25 recorded on 03/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MRK jumped by 0.52% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 76.45 compared to +9.20 of all time high it touched on 03/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -8.13%, while additionally dropping -13.19% during the last 12 months. Merck & Co. Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $97.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 21.91% increase from the current trading price.

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MRK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $76.08, with the high estimate being $107.00, the low estimate being $90.00 and the median estimate amounting to $96.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $71.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.56.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] sitting at 24.80% and its Gross Margin at 71.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.00. These measurements indicate that Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.53. Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.46 and P/E Ratio of 19.98. These metrics all suggest that Merck & Co. Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has 2.60B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 186.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.25 to 92.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 6.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.