Micron Technology Inc. [MU] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $45.15 after MU shares went up by 3.85% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Micron Technology Inc. [MU] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 2/28/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Micron Technology Inc. [MU] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.09.

Fundamental Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Micron Technology Inc. [MU] sitting at 11.90% and its Gross Margin at 30.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70. These measurements indicate that Micron Technology Inc. [MU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has 1.14B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 49.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.13 to 61.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 8.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Micron Technology Inc. [MU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. [MU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.