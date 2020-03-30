Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] stock went up by 5.84% or 8.74 points up from its previous closing price of 149.70. The stock reached $158.44 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MSFT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 8.99% in the period of the last 7 days.

MSFT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $154.89, at one point touching $149.20. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -16.91%. The 52-week high currently stands at 190.70 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 28.03% after the recent low of 116.13.

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $149.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] is sitting at 4.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.88.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] sitting at 36.70% and its Gross Margin at 67.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.00. These measurements indicate that Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.68. Its Return on Equity is 42.90%, and its Return on Assets is 15.90%. These metrics all suggest that Microsoft Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.90 and P/E Ratio of 27.58. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has 7.93B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1187.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 116.13 to 190.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 5.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Microsoft Corporation [MSFT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.