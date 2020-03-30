Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] dipped by -2.51% on the last trading session, reaching $56.39 price per share at the time. Monster Beverage Corporation represents 550.70M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 31.05B with the latest information.

The Monster Beverage Corporation traded at the price of $56.39 with 4.0 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MNST shares recorded 4.00M.

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MNST an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $56.39, with the high estimate being $78.00, the low estimate being $56.00 and the median estimate amounting to $69.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] is sitting at 3.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.77.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] sitting at 31.80% and its Gross Margin at 58.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.30. These measurements indicate that Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.02. Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.19 and P/E Ratio of 27.85. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has 550.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.06 to 70.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 5.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.