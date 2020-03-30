Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] opened at $33.64 and closed at $34.01 a share within trading session on 03/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.44% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $34.84.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] had 7.55 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 17.65M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.25%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.30%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 27.20 during that period and MS managed to take a rebound to 57.57 in the last 52 weeks.

Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Morgan Stanley [MS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $34.78, with the high estimate being $76.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $55.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Morgan Stanley [MS] is sitting at 3.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.73.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Morgan Stanley [MS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Morgan Stanley [MS] sitting at 21.00% and its Gross Margin at 72.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.80. These measurements indicate that Morgan Stanley [MS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.49. Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.51 and P/E Ratio of 6.71. These metrics all suggest that Morgan Stanley is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Morgan Stanley [MS] has 1.68B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 57.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.20 to 57.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 9.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Morgan Stanley [MS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Morgan Stanley [MS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.