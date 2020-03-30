Newmont Corporation [NEM] took an upward turn with a change of 1.79%, trading at the price of $47.18 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.33 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Newmont Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 9.34M shares for that time period. NEM monthly volatility recorded 10.90%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.36%. PS value for NEM stocks is 4.00 with PB recorded at 1.77.

Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Newmont Corporation [NEM] is sitting at 4.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.31.

Fundamental Analysis of Newmont Corporation [NEM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newmont Corporation [NEM] sitting at 37.80% and its Gross Margin at 46.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.80. These measurements indicate that Newmont Corporation [NEM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Newmont Corporation [NEM] has 841.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.77 to 52.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.00, which indicates that it is 8.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newmont Corporation [NEM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Newmont Corporation [NEM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.