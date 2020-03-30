NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] gained by 0.86% on the last trading session, reaching $24.76 price per share at the time. NiSource Inc. represents 379.02M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 9.38B with the latest information.

The NiSource Inc. traded at the price of $24.76 with 4.95 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NI shares recorded 4.10M.

NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to NiSource Inc. [NI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.76, with the high estimate being $33.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.55.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NiSource Inc. [NI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NiSource Inc. [NI] sitting at 17.10% and its Gross Margin at 70.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.60. NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.61 and P/E Ratio of 28.06. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

NiSource Inc. [NI] has 379.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.56 to 30.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 9.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NiSource Inc. [NI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NiSource Inc. [NI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.