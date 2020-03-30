Novan Inc. [NASDAQ: NOVN] stock went up by 2.90% or 0.01 points up from its previous closing price of 0.47. The stock reached $0.48 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NOVN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -15.45% in the period of the last 7 days.

NOVN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.47, at one point touching $0.4258. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -87.14%. The 52-week high currently stands at 3.72 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -54.85% after the recent low of 0.22.

Novan Inc. [NASDAQ:NOVN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Novan Inc. [NOVN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NOVN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.48, with the high estimate being $1.50, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Novan Inc. [NOVN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Novan Inc. [NOVN]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.57.

Novan Inc. [NOVN] has 52.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.22 to 3.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 122.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.58, which indicates that it is 16.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novan Inc. [NOVN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novan Inc. [NOVN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.