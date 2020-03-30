Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] shares went lower by -1.35% from its previous closing of 16.29, now trading at the price of $16.07, also subtracting -0.22 points. Is NUAN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.09 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NUAN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 280.20M float and a 10.07% run over in the last seven days. NUAN share price has been hovering between 23.58 and 12.98 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NUAN an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] sitting at 7.70% and its Gross Margin at 57.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90. These measurements indicate that Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.34. Its Return on Equity is 13.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that Nuance Communications Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 36.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.79 and P/E Ratio of 33.24. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has 286.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.98 to 23.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 7.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.