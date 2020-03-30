Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] saw a change by -4.18% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $11.13. The company is holding 989.29M shares with keeping 893.84M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 23.61% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -83.84% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -76.21%, trading +25.78% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 989.29M shares valued at 27.55 million were bought and sold.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] is sitting at 2.53. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.47.

Fundamental Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] sitting at 0.10% and its Gross Margin at 61.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.52. Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.52.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has 989.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.00 to 68.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 15.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.82. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] a Reliable Buy?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.