Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.[OHI] stock saw a move by -5.90% on Friday, touching 1.66 million. Based on the recent volume, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of OHI shares recorded 226.41M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] stock could reach median target price of $37.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] stock additionally went up by 25.06% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -32.80% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of OHI stock is set at -26.78% by far, with shares price recording returns by -32.51% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, OHI shares showcased -33.23% decrease. OHI saw 45.22 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 13.33 compared to high within the same period of time.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE:OHI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give OHI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.40, with the high estimate being $49.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] is sitting at 3.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] sitting at 53.40% and its Gross Margin at 98.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.70. These measurements indicate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.95. Its Return on Equity is 8.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates OHI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 124.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 124.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.71 and P/E Ratio of 17.23. These metrics all suggest that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] has 226.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.33 to 45.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 98.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.77, which indicates that it is 12.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.