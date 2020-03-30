Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONTX] dipped by -0.93% on the last trading session, reaching $0.32 price per share at the time. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. represents 140.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 44.79M with the latest information.

The Onconova Therapeutics Inc. traded at the price of $0.32 with 4.49 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ONTX shares recorded 20.67M.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ONTX an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.92.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] has 140.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 44.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.10 to 4.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 211.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.21, which indicates that it is 15.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.