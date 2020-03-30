OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ: OPGN] stock went down by -0.34% or -0.01 points down from its previous closing price of 2.94. The stock reached $2.93 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, OPGN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -1.34% in the period of the last 7 days.

OPGN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.99, at one point touching $2.79. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -80.72%. The 52-week high currently stands at 15.20 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -75.38% after the recent low of 0.92.

OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ:OPGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to OpGen Inc. [OPGN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OPGN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.93, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for OpGen Inc. [OPGN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of OpGen Inc. [OPGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 53.40%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.90. OpGen Inc. [OPGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.47.

OpGen Inc. [OPGN] has 11.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.92 to 15.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 218.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.70, which indicates that it is 12.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is OpGen Inc. [OPGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of OpGen Inc. [OPGN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.