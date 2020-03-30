Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] stock went down by -7.33% or -0.2 points down from its previous closing price of 2.66. The stock reached $2.46 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, OVV share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 8.13% in the period of the last 7 days.

OVV had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.75, at one point touching $2.51. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -93.60%. The 52-week high currently stands at 38.50 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -92.54% after the recent low of 2.10.

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OVV an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.47, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $0.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] is sitting at 3.05. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Fundamental Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 71.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has 278.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 741.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.10 to 38.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.78, which indicates that it is 11.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.61. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] a Reliable Buy?

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.