Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] shares went lower by -11.48% from its previous closing of 9.93, now trading at the price of $8.79, also subtracting -1.14 points. Is PK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 10.13 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 238.38M float and a 31.19% run over in the last seven days. PK share price has been hovering between 33.02 and 3.99 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PK an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.79, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $6.50 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] is sitting at 3.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] sitting at 15.00% and its Gross Margin at 65.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.07. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.04 and P/E Ratio of 6.22. These metrics all suggest that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has 271.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.99 to 33.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 120.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.