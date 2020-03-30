Parsley Energy Inc.[PE] stock saw a move by -9.56% on Friday, touching 5.38 million. Based on the recent volume, Parsley Energy Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PE shares recorded 452.94M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] stock could reach median target price of $12.00.

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] stock additionally went up by 1.95% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -59.36% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PE stock is set at -72.46% by far, with shares price recording returns by -72.12% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PE shares showcased -69.86% decrease. PE saw 22.11 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.92 compared to high within the same period of time.

Parsley Energy Inc. [NYSE:PE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.71, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] is sitting at 4.52. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.86.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Parsley Energy Inc. [PE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] sitting at 27.40% and its Gross Margin at 85.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.75. Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.12 and P/E Ratio of 7.55. These metrics all suggest that Parsley Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] has 452.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.92 to 22.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 10.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.85. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] a Reliable Buy?

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.