Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] dipped by -9.80% on the last trading session, reaching $2.30 price per share at the time. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. represents 213.04M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 489.99M with the latest information.

The Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. traded at the price of $2.30 with 6.65 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PTEN shares recorded 5.17M.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PTEN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.30, with the high estimate being $9.25, the low estimate being $0.80 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.55.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] sitting at -18.70% and its Gross Margin at 28.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -10.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -10.07. Its Return on Equity is -13.70%, and its Return on Assets is -8.70%. These metrics suggest that this Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.06.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has 213.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 489.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.80 to 16.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.35, which indicates that it is 16.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.50. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] a Reliable Buy?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.