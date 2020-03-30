PBF Energy Inc [NYSE: PBF] dipped by -20.50% on the last trading session, reaching $6.36 price per share at the time. PBF Energy Inc represents 150.68M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 958.32M with the latest information.

The PBF Energy Inc traded at the price of $6.36 with 7.63 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PBF shares recorded 3.10M.

PBF Energy Inc [NYSE:PBF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding PBF Energy Inc [PBF] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PBF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.36, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PBF Energy Inc [PBF] is sitting at 3.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PBF Energy Inc [PBF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PBF Energy Inc [PBF] sitting at 2.60% and its Gross Margin at 12.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.23. Its Return on Equity is 10.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PBF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 57.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.12 and P/E Ratio of 2.41. These metrics all suggest that PBF Energy Inc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PBF Energy Inc [PBF] has 150.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 958.32M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.19 to 35.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.31, which indicates that it is 24.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.54. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is PBF Energy Inc [PBF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PBF Energy Inc [PBF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.