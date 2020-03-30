Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] took an downward turn with a change of -2.47%, trading at the price of $10.65 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.91 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares have an average trading volume of 2.52M shares for that time period. PEB monthly volatility recorded 18.35%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.58%. PS value for PEB stocks is 0.89 with PB recorded at 0.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] is sitting at 2.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] sitting at 14.20% and its Gross Margin at 39.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.87 and P/E Ratio of 16.84. These metrics all suggest that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has 134.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.39 to 33.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 15.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] a Reliable Buy?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.