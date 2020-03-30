People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: PBCT] opened at $11.60 and closed at $12.10 a share within trading session on 03/27/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.30% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $11.58.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: PBCT] had 5.95 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.88M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.81%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.55%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 10.40 during that period and PBCT managed to take a rebound to 17.66 in the last 52 weeks.

People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:PBCT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PBCT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.58, with the high estimate being $17.50, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] is sitting at 3.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] sitting at 73.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.90. These measurements indicate that People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.32. Its Return on Equity is 7.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PBCT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 53.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.22 and P/E Ratio of 9.13. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] has 453.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.40 to 17.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 9.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.