Pfizer Inc. [PFE] took an downward turn with a change of -2.68%, trading at the price of $30.90 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 36.1 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Pfizer Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 31.79M shares for that time period. PFE monthly volatility recorded 5.73%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.32%. PS value for PFE stocks is 3.40 with PB recorded at 2.74.

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Pfizer Inc. [PFE], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PFE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $30.90, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $41.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] sitting at 31.50% and its Gross Margin at 80.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.40. These measurements indicate that Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.06. Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.66 and P/E Ratio of 10.77. These metrics all suggest that Pfizer Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has 5.70B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 176.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.88 to 44.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 5.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pfizer Inc. [PFE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. [PFE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.