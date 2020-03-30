Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] saw a change by -2.52% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $14.32. The company is holding 197.84M shares with keeping 195.55M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 30.06% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -31.09% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -31.52%, trading +29.25% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 197.84M shares valued at 1.83 million were bought and sold.

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DOC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.30, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] sitting at 11.10% and its Gross Margin at 69.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.60. These measurements indicate that Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.77. Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.04 and P/E Ratio of 36.69. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has 197.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.01 to 20.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.70, which indicates that it is 10.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust [DOC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.