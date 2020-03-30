Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] stock went down by -6.68% or -4.58 points down from its previous closing price of 68.65. The stock reached $64.07 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PXD share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 11.16% in the period of the last 7 days.

PXD had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $72.93, at one point touching $67.76. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -64.05%. The 52-week high currently stands at 178.22 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -55.10% after the recent low of 48.62.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give PXD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $64.06, with the high estimate being $246.00, the low estimate being $63.00 and the median estimate amounting to $104.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $68.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.65.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] sitting at 15.20% and its Gross Margin at 41.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.28. Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.12 and P/E Ratio of 14.27. These metrics all suggest that Pioneer Natural Resources Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has 179.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.62 to 178.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 10.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.