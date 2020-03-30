Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] shares went higher by 18.92% from its previous closing of 1.48, now trading at the price of $1.76, also adding 0.28 points. Is POAI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.82 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of POAI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 3.29M float and a 7.25% run over in the last seven days. POAI share price has been hovering between 8.50 and 1.25 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give POAI an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.48.

Fundamental Analysis of Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 63.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -358.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -734.79. Its Return on Equity is -87.60%, and its Return on Assets is -51.70%. These metrics suggest that this Predictive Oncology Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3,057.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 165.63.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has 3.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.25 to 8.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 13.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] a Reliable Buy?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.