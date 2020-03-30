QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE: QEP] stock went down by -4.78% or -0.02 points down from its previous closing price of 0.40. The stock reached $0.38 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, QEP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -6.56% in the period of the last 7 days.

QEP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.4004, at one point touching $0.375. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -95.50%. The 52-week high currently stands at 8.47 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -95.06% after the recent low of 0.38.

QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE:QEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give QEP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.38, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $0.75 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] is sitting at 3.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] sitting at 12.90% and its Gross Margin at 79.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.68. QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.89.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has 249.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 94.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 8.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.02, which indicates that it is 17.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.27. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] a Reliable Buy?

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.