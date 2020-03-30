Qurate Retail Inc.[QRTEA] stock saw a move by -2.54% on Friday, touching 4.64 million. Based on the recent volume, Qurate Retail Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of QRTEA shares recorded 425.46M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] stock could reach median target price of $7.50.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] stock additionally went up by 35.29% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -6.35% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of QRTEA stock is set at -63.86% by far, with shares price recording returns by -30.47% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, QRTEA shares showcased -44.44% decrease. QRTEA saw 17.55 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.01 compared to high within the same period of time.

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give QRTEA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.75, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] sitting at 1.40% and its Gross Margin at 33.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.68. Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.78.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has 425.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.01 to 17.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 17.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] a Reliable Buy?

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.