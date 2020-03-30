Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] opened at $55.72 and closed at $58.36 a share within trading session on 03/27/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.50% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $56.90.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] had 7.79 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.04M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.62%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.60%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 38.00 during that period and O managed to take a rebound to 84.92 in the last 52 weeks.

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Realty Income Corporation [O] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give O an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $56.90, with the high estimate being $94.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $78.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Realty Income Corporation [O] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.79.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Realty Income Corporation [O]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Realty Income Corporation [O] sitting at 27.60% and its Gross Margin at 94.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.30. These measurements indicate that Realty Income Corporation [O] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 20.79. Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.78 and P/E Ratio of 41.07. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Realty Income Corporation [O] has 351.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.00 to 84.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 12.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Realty Income Corporation [O] a Reliable Buy?

Realty Income Corporation [O] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.