Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] took an upward turn with a change of 0.49%, trading at the price of $6.21 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.25 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Redwood Trust Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.30M shares for that time period. RWT monthly volatility recorded 27.67%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 45.17%. PS value for RWT stocks is 1.14 with PB recorded at 0.38.

Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE:RWT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RWT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.21, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.18.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] sitting at 28.40% and its Gross Margin at 22.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.40. These measurements indicate that Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 82.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 23.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.33.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] has 113.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 706.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.59 to 18.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 139.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 45.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.