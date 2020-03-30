Regions Financial Corporation [RF] took an downward turn with a change of -3.21%, trading at the price of $9.36 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.54 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Regions Financial Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 13.83M shares for that time period. RF monthly volatility recorded 10.29%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.20%. PS value for RF stocks is 2.03 with PB recorded at 0.62.

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Regions Financial Corporation [RF], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.34, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] is sitting at 3.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.78.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] sitting at 73.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.40. These measurements indicate that Regions Financial Corporation [RF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.68. Its Return on Equity is 10.00%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates RF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 52.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.08 and P/E Ratio of 6.21. These metrics all suggest that Regions Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has 975.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.94 to 17.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 10.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Regions Financial Corporation [RF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Regions Financial Corporation [RF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.