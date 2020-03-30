salesforce.com inc. [CRM] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $152.28 after CRM shares went up by 4.30% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

salesforce.com inc. [NYSE:CRM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding salesforce.com inc. [CRM] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CRM an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $146.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for salesforce.com inc. [CRM] is sitting at 4.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.93.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of salesforce.com inc. [CRM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for salesforce.com inc. [CRM] sitting at 1.70% and its Gross Margin at 75.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 55.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.49. salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.63 and P/E Ratio of 740.82. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has 948.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 138.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 115.29 to 195.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 6.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is salesforce.com inc. [CRM] a Reliable Buy?

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.