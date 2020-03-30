Schlumberger Limited[SLB] stock saw a move by -2.11% on Friday, touching 8.89 million. Based on the recent volume, Schlumberger Limited stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SLB shares recorded 1.57B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Schlumberger Limited [SLB] stock could reach median target price of $25.00.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] stock additionally went down by -3.64% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -48.73% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SLB stock is set at -68.45% by far, with shares price recording returns by -65.66% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SLB shares showcased -60.16% decrease. SLB saw 48.88 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 11.87 compared to high within the same period of time.

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Schlumberger Limited [SLB], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SLB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.47, with the high estimate being $44.00, the low estimate being $11.50 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Schlumberger Limited [SLB] is sitting at 3.74. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.22.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Schlumberger Limited [SLB] sitting at -30.00% and its Gross Margin at 12.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -22.46. Its Return on Equity is -33.90%, and its Return on Assets is -15.90%. These metrics suggest that this Schlumberger Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 70.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 66.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.25.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has 1.57B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.87 to 48.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.00, which indicates that it is 11.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Schlumberger Limited [SLB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Schlumberger Limited [SLB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.