Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] saw a change by -12.58% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $7.02. The company is holding 42.04M shares with keeping 32.65M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 40.40% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -84.98% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -82.72%, trading +40.40% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 42.04M shares valued at 1.67 million were bought and sold.

Seritage Growth Properties [NYSE:SRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give SRG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.02, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $45.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Seritage Growth Properties [SRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] sitting at -33.10% and its Gross Margin at 75.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -38.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -59.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 32.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.22. Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02.

Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] has 42.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 337.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.00 to 46.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.16, which indicates that it is 30.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.99. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] a Reliable Buy?

Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.