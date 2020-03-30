Sintx Technologies Inc.[SINT] stock saw a move by 23.56% on Friday, touching 6.47 million. Based on the recent volume, Sintx Technologies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SINT shares recorded 6.09M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] stock could reach median target price of $3.25.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] stock additionally went up by 21.73% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -25.03% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SINT stock is set at -92.69% by far, with shares price recording returns by -71.07% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SINT shares showcased -79.15% decrease. SINT saw 7.20 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.28 compared to high within the same period of time.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SINT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SINT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.43, with the high estimate being $3.25, the low estimate being $3.25 and the median estimate amounting to $3.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.35.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 21.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -82.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -140.00. Its Return on Equity is -122.70%, and its Return on Assets is -72.70%. These metrics suggest that this Sintx Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -1.82. Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.47.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] has 6.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.28 to 7.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 31.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.