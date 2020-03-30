Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] saw a change by -1.83% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $4.84. The company is holding 4.66B shares with keeping 1.20B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 17.76% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -34.59% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -35.47%, trading +16.18% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 4.66B shares valued at 10.72 million were bought and sold.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SIRI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.84, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $5.25 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] sitting at 20.40% and its Gross Margin at 56.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70. These measurements indicate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.47. Its Return on Equity is -201.00%, and its Return on Assets is 8.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SIRI financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 109.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] has 4.66B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.11 to 7.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 6.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.