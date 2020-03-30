Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] saw a change by -8.03% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $12.83. The company is holding 94.56M shares with keeping 79.40M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 46.63% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -78.44% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -72.19%, trading +46.34% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 94.56M shares valued at 3.01 million were bought and sold.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SIX an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] sitting at 28.90% and its Gross Margin at 91.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00. These measurements indicate that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] has 94.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.75 to 59.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 14.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.