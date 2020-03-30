Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRNE] shares went higher by 1.66% from its previous closing of 1.81, now trading at the price of $1.84, also adding 0.03 points. Is SRNE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.09 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SRNE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 119.30M float and a -11.71% run over in the last seven days. SRNE share price has been hovering between 5.09 and 1.39 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRNE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 61.10%.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] has 187.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 339.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.39 to 5.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.91, which indicates that it is 12.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.