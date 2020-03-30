Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] saw a change by 1.20% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.69. The company is holding 539.44M shares with keeping 537.81M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 59.43% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -65.51% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -32.13%, trading +59.43% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 539.44M shares valued at 20.71 million were bought and sold.

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SWN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.69, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $0.55 and the median estimate amounting to $1.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is sitting at 2.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.58.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] sitting at 9.20% and its Gross Margin at 56.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.30. These measurements indicate that Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02. Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.36 and P/E Ratio of 1.03. These metrics all suggest that Southwestern Energy Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has 539.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 911.65M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.06 to 4.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 15.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.