Superconductor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SCON] shares went higher by 21.11% from its previous closing of 0.17, now trading at the price of $0.21, also adding 0.04 points. Is SCON stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.73 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SCON shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 16.09M float and a 13.26% run over in the last seven days. SCON share price has been hovering between 1.86 and 0.12 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SCON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give SCON an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.21, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 03/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -138.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -137.15. Its Return on Equity is -248.40%, and its Return on Assets is -189.90%. These metrics suggest that this Superconductor Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -14.00. Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.63.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] has 16.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 1.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 21.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.