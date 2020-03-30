The share price of Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] inclined by $17.10, presently trading at $16.64. The company’s shares saw 36.91% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 12.15 recorded on 03/27/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SYF jumped by 27.52% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 19.86 compared to +3.89 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -42.39%, while additionally dropping -46.28% during the last 12 months. Synchrony Financial is said to have a 12-month price target set at $33.11. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 16.47% increase from the current trading price.

Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Synchrony Financial [SYF], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Synchrony Financial [SYF] is sitting at 4.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.22.

Fundamental Analysis of Synchrony Financial [SYF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synchrony Financial [SYF] sitting at 66.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.60. These measurements indicate that Synchrony Financial [SYF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] has 682.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.15 to 38.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 12.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synchrony Financial [SYF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synchrony Financial [SYF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.