Tallgrass Energy LP [NYSE: TGE] opened at $16.17 and closed at $16.85 a share within trading session on 03/27/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.50% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $17.44.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Tallgrass Energy LP [NYSE: TGE] had 4.51 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.90M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.03%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.53%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 10.93 during that period and TGE managed to take a rebound to 25.76 in the last 52 weeks.

Tallgrass Energy LP [NYSE:TGE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TGE an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.44, with the high estimate being $22.50, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] is sitting at 2.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.75.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] sitting at 40.60% and its Gross Margin at 77.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.60. These measurements indicate that Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.89. Its Return on Equity is 13.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TGE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 191.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 191.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.74 and P/E Ratio of 12.34. These metrics all suggest that Tallgrass Energy LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] has 272.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.93 to 25.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 13.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP [TGE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.