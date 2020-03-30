TechnipFMC plc [FTI] saw a change by 0.42% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $7.11. The company is holding 445.56M shares with keeping 444.35M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 58.35% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -75.11% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 445.56M shares valued at 6.39 million were bought and sold.

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For TechnipFMC plc [FTI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FTI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.11, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.08.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TechnipFMC plc [FTI] sitting at -11.40% and its Gross Margin at 18.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -18.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.24. TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.32.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has 445.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.49 to 28.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TechnipFMC plc [FTI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TechnipFMC plc [FTI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.